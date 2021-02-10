Market Overview

Ardmore Shipping: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 587.50% over the past year to ($0.39), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $21,837,000 decreased by 42.65% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $24,640,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ardmore Shipping hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1191/39772

Technicals

52-week high: $7.92

52-week low: $2.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.17%

Company Description

Ardmore Shipping Corp owns and operates a fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers, which provide seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals across the globe. The company is focused on fuel efficiency and cost leadership, and it provides its shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. Its main customers are oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

