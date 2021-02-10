Recap: Pluralsight Q4 Earnings

Shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 88.89% over the past year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $104,989,000 higher by 18.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $101,830,000.

Looking Ahead

Pluralsight hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Pluralsight hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $22.69

52-week low: $6.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.68%

Company Description

Pluralsight Inc operates as an enterprise software company. It primarily offers technology skill development solutions through its cloud-based technology learning platform that is broadly accessible. The platform is powered by Iris, the company's proprietary machine-learning driven skill assessment algorithm and recommendation engine, which enables businesses to more effectively quantify and develop skills across technologies. Pluralsight offers courses across a range of technology subject areas, including cloud, mobile, security, information technology, and data. The company has geographical footprints in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and other foreign locations. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.