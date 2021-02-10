Market Overview

MasterCraft Boat: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Shares of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 74.42% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $118,677,000 higher by 19.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $115,040,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vjy39wuj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $29.92

52-week low: $4.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.32%

Company Overview

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats. The company is based in the United States and operates in two brand-specific segments. The MasterCraft segment generates most of the company's revenue and includes inboard boats for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. The NauticStar segment includes outboard boats for fishing and recreational boating. Most of the company's sales are made in North America.

 

