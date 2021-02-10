Market Overview

Turning Point Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 104.88% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $105,285,000 rose by 31.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $101,320,000.

Guidance

Turning Point Brands said it sees Q1 sales of $97 million-$102 million and FY21 sales of $412 million-$432 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.turningpointbrands.com%2F&eventid=2982784&sessionid=1&key=D55153C314772BDDF31E73022B469B56&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.44

Company's 52-week low was at $14.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.28%

Company Overview

Turning Point Brands Inc operates as an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S. It offers a wide range of products across the OTP spectrum including moist snuff tobacco (MST), loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make- your-own (MYO) cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. It operates in three segments Smokeless products; Smoking products and NewGen products. Its portfolio of brands in the OTP industry includes Stoker's in the Smokeless segment, Zig-Zag in the Smoking segment, and VaporBeast and VaporFi in the NewGen segment.

 

