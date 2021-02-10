Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: InMode Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.35% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $75,187,000 up by 59.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10151158&linkSecurityString=e064a3345e

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $69.91

52-week low: $13.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.13%

Company Description

InMode Ltd is a provider of minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions in the United States. Its products and solutions are designed to address three energy-based treatment categories including face and body contouring, medical aesthetics and women's health. The technologies offered by the company include BodyTite, Contoura, EmbraceRF, Optimas, and Votiva among others.

 

Related Articles (INMD)

Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com