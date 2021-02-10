Recap: InMode Q4 Earnings

Shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.35% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $75,187,000 up by 59.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10151158&linkSecurityString=e064a3345e

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $69.91

52-week low: $13.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.13%

Company Description

InMode Ltd is a provider of minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions in the United States. Its products and solutions are designed to address three energy-based treatment categories including face and body contouring, medical aesthetics and women's health. The technologies offered by the company include BodyTite, Contoura, EmbraceRF, Optimas, and Votiva among others.