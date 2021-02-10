Recap: Jerash Holdings (US) Q3 Earnings

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) decreased 6.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 94.44% over the past year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $20,664,000 decreased by 18.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,660,000.

Outlook

Jerash Holdings (US) hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Jerash Holdings (US) hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2207/39860

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.14

52-week low: $3.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.07%

Company Description

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc along with its subsidiaries is a manufacturer and exporter of customized, ready-made sport and outerwear from knitted fabric from its production facilities in Jordan. The company manufactures for retailers namely Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation, Philip-Van Heusen which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo etc. It derives its revenue from the manufacturing and sales of outerwear in the United States. The company's product offering consists of jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants and shorts made from knitted fabric.