Recap: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 Earnings

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 11.76% over the past year to $0.60, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $109,450,000 decreased by 0.24% year over year, which missed the estimate of $114,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Blackstone Mortgage Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417560&tp_key=c9976f38d2

Technicals

52-week high: $40.62

52-week low: $12.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.94%

Company Description

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company primarily involved in the origination and purchase of senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America and Europe. The vast majority of the company's asset portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans secured by first priority mortgages. These mortgages are mainly derived from office, hotel, and manufactured housing properties. A significant percentage of the collateralized real estate properties are located in New York, California, or the United Kingdom. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is managed by a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group and benefits from the market data provided by its parent company. Nearly all of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's revenue is generated in the form of interest income.