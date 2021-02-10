Healthcare Services Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 48.00% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $423,177,000 declined by 5.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $423,060,000.

Guidance

Healthcare Services Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hcsgcorp.com%2F&eventid=2947912&sessionid=1&key=13563B5902FAACD8C0C596ECD442B0E0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $35.80

Company's 52-week low was at $15.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.30%

Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group Inc is a provider of housekeeping and facility-management services to the healthcare industry. The company operates two business segments, both contributing roughly equally to the company's revenue: housekeeping, laundry, linen, and other services; and dietary department services. Housekeeping includes management of clients' housekeeping departments, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, laundry, and bed linen and uniform services. Dietary consists of food purchasing, meal preparation, and providing dietitian consulting services. Its clients are primarily nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States of America.