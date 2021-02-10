Recap: Teva Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) moved higher by 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.68% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $4,454,000,000 decreased by 0.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,370,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://digital.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=7985&seid=7297

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.76

Company's 52-week low was at $6.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.83%

Company Profile

Headquartered in Israel, Teva Pharmaceutical is the largest generic drug manufacturer in the world with roughly 60 manufacturing and R&D facilities. The company was formed in 1901 and has a portfolio of more than 3,500 medicines--roughly 1 out of 9 generic prescriptions in the U.S. is filled with a Teva product. The company also develops branded pharmaceuticals in the central nervous system, oncology, and respiratory categories. Teva's generic drug sales represent slightly over half of total revenue, with branded drug and distribution revenue making up the balance. Teva is an aggressive filer to bring generic drugs to market when brand patents expire and has the most generic products pending Food and Drug Administration approval.