Recap: Ares Capital Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.00% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $440,000,000 rose by 13.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $358,770,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/arcc/mediaframe/42563/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.33

52-week low: $7.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.22%

Company Description

Ares Capital Corp is a US-based closed-ended specialty finance company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company focuses on investing primarily in U.S. middle-market companies with investment opportunities as well as in larger companies. Its portfolio comprises of first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans and mezzanine debt (subordinated unsecured loan) which may include equity components which are diversified by industry and sector. The company may invest in preferred and common equity investments to a lesser proportion. Its revenue mainly consists of interest and dividend income received from the investment made.