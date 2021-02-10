Chefs' Warehouse: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 233.33% year over year to ($0.52), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $281,674,000 decreased by 33.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $275,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The Chefs' Warehouse hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rgicdr2c

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $40.33

Company's 52-week low was at $3.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 124.33%

Company Description

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in major metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is primarily comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. The Chefs' Warehouse operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, mid and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service primarily to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos and speciality food stores.