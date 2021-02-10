Recap: Kamada Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 69.23% over the past year to $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $31,542,000 declined by 1.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $32,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Kamada hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kamada hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.kamada.com/events-presentations/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.33

52-week low: $4.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.25%

Company Description

Kamada Ltd is a drug-focused, plasma-derived protein therapeutics company. It is involved in the business of developing, producing and marketing of specialty therapeutics using protein purification proprietary technology. Its product portfolio consists of Glassia, Bramitob, Foster, Ixiaro, Factor-IX etc. The company has Proprietary products and Distribution segments. The company has two segments namely, Proprietary Products segment and Distribution segment. It derives the majority of its revenue from Proprietary products segment and generates the majority of sales from the United States. The firm categorizes its products in Lung Disease, Vaccines, Haemophilia, Immunoglobulins, Critical care, and Diagnostics.