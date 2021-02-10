Market Overview

Recap: SPX FLOW Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.69% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $396,100,000 rose by 8.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $350,160,000.

Looking Ahead

SPX FLOW hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ps77wa7o

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.69

52-week low: $15.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.22%

Company Description

SPX Flow offers engineering solutions in two segments: food/beverage and industrial. The food and beverage segment provides technology for dairy consumption, expansion to emerging markets, productivity improvements, and food safety. The industrial segment services the chemical, mining, air, and water treatment industries. Both segments sell products such as pumps, blenders, separators, air dryers, heat exchangers, and hydraulic tools. SPX Flow operates worldwide, with sales in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

