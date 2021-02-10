Recap: SPX FLOW Q4 Earnings
Shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 7.69% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
Revenue of $396,100,000 rose by 8.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $350,160,000.
Looking Ahead
SPX FLOW hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 10, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ps77wa7o
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $63.69
52-week low: $15.74
Price action over last quarter: Up 36.22%
Company Description
SPX Flow offers engineering solutions in two segments: food/beverage and industrial. The food and beverage segment provides technology for dairy consumption, expansion to emerging markets, productivity improvements, and food safety. The industrial segment services the chemical, mining, air, and water treatment industries. Both segments sell products such as pumps, blenders, separators, air dryers, heat exchangers, and hydraulic tools. SPX Flow operates worldwide, with sales in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News