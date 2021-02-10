Euronet Worldwide Posts Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Clocks 9% Transaction Volume Growth
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) reported a 2% year-on-year revenue growth to $706.6 million in the fourth quarter of FY20, exceeding the analyst estimate of $655.75 million. The transaction volumes rose 9% during the quarter.
- The EFT Processing segment revenue and EBITDA declined 48% and 99%, respectively, as the number of transactions rose 11% while the number of operational ATM fell 18%. The epay segment revenue and EBITDA increased 27% and 20%, respectively, as the transactions rose 61% and POS terminals rose 3%. The Money Transfer Segment revenue and EBITDA rose 18% and 32%, respectively, as the transactions increased 9%, and network locations rose 17%.
- EBITDA declined 35% to $91.9 million.
- Net income declined 34% to $70.2 million, and EPS declined 32% to $1.11 above the consensus estimate of $0.72.
- Cash and equivalents stood at $1.4 billion and ATM cash at $411.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Euronet generated an operating cash flow of $50 million during the quarter.
- EBITDA guidance for the first quarter of FY21 lies between $50 million and $60 million.
- Last month, Citigroup analyst Andrew Schmidt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from Neutral to Buy with a $161 price target.
- Price action: EEFT shares closed higher by 1.3% at $139.62 yesterday.
