7 Stocks To Watch For February 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $36.12 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 0.6% to $56.41 in pre-market trading trading.

(NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $36.12 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 0.6% to $56.41 in pre-market trading trading. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter. The company’s Q4 DAUs surged 24% year over year. Twitter shares rose 3.5% to $61.94 in the pre-market trading session.

(NYSE: TWTR) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter. The company’s Q4 DAUs surged 24% year over year. Twitter shares rose 3.5% to $61.94 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $10.92 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bunge shares rose 0.1% to $75.50 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: BG) to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $10.92 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bunge shares rose 0.1% to $75.50 in pre-market trading. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.80-$0.82 and year-over-year sales growth of 3.5%-5.5%. Cisco shares dropped 5.4% to $45.87 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor