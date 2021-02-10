Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $364.66 million.
• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $24.64 million.
• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $68.00 million.
• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $114.97 million.
• The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $275.28 million.
• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $70.76 million.
• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.66 million.
• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.91 million.
• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion.
• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $22.73 million.
• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.57 million.
• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $483.89 million.
• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $36.12 billion.
• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $115.04 million.
• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $358.77 million.
• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $252.94 million.
• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.
• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $123.23 million.
• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $228.47 million.
• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $423.06 million.
• Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
• IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
• Mastech Digital, Inc Common Stock (AMEX:MHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $51.14 million.
• Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.
• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $101.32 million.
• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $350.16 million.
• Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Bunge (NYSE:BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $10.92 billion.
• Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.
• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $67.67 million.
• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $295.27 million.
• Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $209.36 million.
• Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $49.32 million.
• Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $215.58 million.
• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.13 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $129.43 million.
• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.
• Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $66.28 million.
• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $984.68 million.
• Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $473.06 million.
• DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $760.97 million.
• Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.94 million.
• Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $610.74 million.
• Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.
• MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $283.26 million.
• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $551.32 million.
• Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $174.55 million.
• Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $34.90 million.
• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $94.62 million.
• Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $93.19 million.
• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $29.52 million.
• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $291.48 million.
• Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
• Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.72 million.
• Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $121.01 million.
• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $74.91 million.
• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $785.69 million.
• TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $42.74 million.
• Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $385.87 million.
• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $740.24 million.
• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $740.98 million.
• Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $677.73 million.
• Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $118.40 million.
• Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $133.39 million.
• Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $121.69 million.
• Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $166.93 million.
• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $50.55 million.
• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.
• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.15 per share on revenue of $155.86 million.
• CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $44.50 million.
• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.47 million.
• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $337.44 million.
• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $262.14 million.
• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $109.37 million.
• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $125.78 million.
• Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $28.59 million.
• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $494.07 million.
• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $53.93 million.
• Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $300.53 million.
• Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $309.01 million.
• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
• Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $121.90 million.
• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $668.14 million.
• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $25.41 million.
• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $213.56 million.
• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.43 per share on revenue of $516.01 million.
• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $589.86 million.
• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $607.35 million.
• Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $139.24 million.
• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $199.26 million.
• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $64.00 million.
• The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
• XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
