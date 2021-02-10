Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $364.66 million.

• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $24.64 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $68.00 million.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $114.97 million.

• The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $275.28 million.

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $70.76 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.66 million.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.91 million.

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion.

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $22.73 million.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.57 million.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $483.89 million.

• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $36.12 billion.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $115.04 million.

• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $358.77 million.

• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $252.94 million.

• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $123.23 million.

• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $228.47 million.

• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $423.06 million.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Mastech Digital, Inc Common Stock (AMEX:MHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $51.14 million.

• Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $101.32 million.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $350.16 million.

• Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bunge (NYSE:BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $10.92 billion.

• Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.

• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $67.67 million.

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $295.27 million.

• Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $209.36 million.

• Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $49.32 million.

• Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $215.58 million.

• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.13 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $129.43 million.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $66.28 million.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $984.68 million.

• Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $473.06 million.

• DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $760.97 million.

• Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.94 million.

• Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $610.74 million.

• Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.

• MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $283.26 million.

• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $551.32 million.

• Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $174.55 million.

• Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $34.90 million.

• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $94.62 million.

• Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $93.19 million.

• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $29.52 million.

• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $291.48 million.

• Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.72 million.

• Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $121.01 million.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $74.91 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $785.69 million.

• TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $42.74 million.

• Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $385.87 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $740.24 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $740.98 million.

• Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $677.73 million.

• Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $118.40 million.

• Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $133.39 million.

• Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $121.69 million.

• Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $166.93 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $50.55 million.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.15 per share on revenue of $155.86 million.

• CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $44.50 million.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.47 million.

• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $337.44 million.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $262.14 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $109.37 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $125.78 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $28.59 million.

• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $494.07 million.

• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $53.93 million.

• Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $300.53 million.

• Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $309.01 million.

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $121.90 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $668.14 million.

• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $25.41 million.

• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $213.56 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.43 per share on revenue of $516.01 million.

• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $589.86 million.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $607.35 million.

• Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $139.24 million.

• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $199.26 million.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $64.00 million.

• The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.