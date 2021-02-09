Voya Finl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Voya Finl (NYSE:VOYA) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.01% year over year to $1.44, which missed the estimate of $1.47.

Revenue of $2,224,000,000 higher by 22.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,430,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.81

Company's 52-week low was at $29.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.26%

Company Description

Voya Financial is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefit products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: retirement, investment management, and employee benefits. The retirement segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.