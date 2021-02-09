Mesa Air Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.13% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $150,371,000 decreased by 18.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $130,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ayfjv9i9

Technicals

52-week high: $8.64

52-week low: $2.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.21%

Company Profile

Mesa Air Group Inc provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with both American Airlines and United Airlines. It provides scheduled passenger service to more than 102 cities in the District of Columbia and Mexico.