Crown Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 44.23% year over year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $2,962,000,000 rose by 6.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,870,000,000.

Guidance

Crown Sees Q1 EPS $1.35-$1.40 Vs $1.26 Estimates; FY21 EPS $6.60-$6.80 Vs $6.38 Estimate

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $101.40

52-week low: $42.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.59%

Company Overview

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.