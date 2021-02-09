Crown Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 44.23% year over year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.27.
Revenue of $2,962,000,000 rose by 6.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,870,000,000.
Guidance
Crown Sees Q1 EPS $1.35-$1.40 Vs $1.26 Estimates; FY21 EPS $6.60-$6.80 Vs $6.38 Estimate
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $101.40
52-week low: $42.97
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.59%
Company Overview
Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.
