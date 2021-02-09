Prospect Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.67% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $172,292,000 up by 6.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $145,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Prospect Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $6.96

52-week low: $3.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.34%

Company Description

Prospect Capital Corp is a closed-end investment company based in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company invests primarily in senior and subordinated debt and equity of private companies for acquisitions, divestitures, growth, development, recapitalizations, and other purposes. It makes investments, including lending in private equity, sponsored transactions, directly to companies, investments in structured credit, real estate, and syndicated debt.