RGC Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.37% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $19,517,000 declined by 1.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $21,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.98

52-week low: $22.08

Price action over last quarter: down 7.80%

Company Profile

RGC Resources Inc is involved in the business of distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers within its service territory in Roanoke, Virginia and its surrounding localities as well as it also provides certain non-regulated services. The company relies on multiple interstate pipelines to transport natural gas. The company operates in three segments: Gas Utility, which is the key revenue generator; Investment in Affiliates; and Parent & Other.