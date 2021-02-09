Recap: Investcorp Credit Q2 Earnings

Shares of Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 18.52% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $7,088,000 declined by 24.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,750,000.

Outlook

Investcorp Credit hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Investcorp Credit hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $7.70

Company's 52-week low was at $1.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.06%

Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc is a US-based externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment firm that has elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC). Its investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies. The company principally invests in the debt of US middle-market companies, which it defines as those companies that have an enterprise value.