Recap: Reynolds Consumer Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 5:46pm   Comments
Shares of Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 29.55% year over year to $0.57, which were in line with the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $888,000,000 up by 6.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $879,080,000.

Guidance

Reynolds Consumer hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Reynolds Consumer hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142821

Price Action

52-week high: $36.00

52-week low: $21.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.12%

Company Description

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in production and sales of cooking products, waste & storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The company generates revenue through the United States.

 

