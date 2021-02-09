Recap: CPSI Q4 Earnings

Shares of CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.49% over the past year to $0.55, which missed the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $66,849,000 decreased by 5.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $69,330,000.

Guidance

CPSI hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/CPSI20210209/en

Technicals

52-week high: $35.78

Company's 52-week low was at $16.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.09%

Company Overview

Computer Programs and Systems Inc is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals and post-acute care facilities. The company's segment includes Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and support sales generated by Evident and Health and. Post-acute Care EHR segment consists of post-acute care software solutions and support sales generated by AHT, and TruBridge segment primarily consists of business management, consulting and managed IT services sales generated by TruBridge and the sale of Rycan's revenue cycle management workflow and automation software. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Acute Care EHR segment.