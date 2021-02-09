RCI Hospitality Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 37.10% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $38,398,000 decreased by 20.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

RCI Hospitality Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/39831

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.00

52-week low: $6.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.62%

Company Overview

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries owns and operates establishments that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and or bar operations. It also owns and operates communication company serving the adult nightclubs industry. The company's operating business segments are Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Other. It operates nightclubs through the following brands Rick's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Tootsie's Cabaret, Club Onyx, and Jaguars Club. In the restaurants segment, the company is building a chain of Bombshells Restaurants and Sports Bars in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, Texas. It derives majority revenue from the Nightclubs segment that engages in the sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and merchandise items; service in the form of cover charge, dance fees, and room rentals.