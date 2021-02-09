Recap: Cisco Systems Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.60% year over year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $11,960,000,000 declined by 0.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,920,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.80 and $0.82.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $12,402,000,000 and $12,642,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8bskou62

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.28

52-week low: $32.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.64%

Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The infrastructure platforms group includes hardware and software products for switching, routing, data center, and wireless applications. Its applications portfolio contains collaboration, analytics, and Internet of Things products. The security segment contains Cisco's firewall and software-defined security products. Services are Cisco's technical support and advanced services offerings. The company's wide array of hardware is complemented with solutions for software-defined networking, analytics, and intent-based networking. In collaboration with Cisco's initiative on growing software and services, its revenue model is focused on increasing subscriptions and recurring sales.