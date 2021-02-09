Recap: A10 Networks Q4 Earnings

Shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $62,655,000 up by 3.88% year over year, which missed the estimate of $63,290,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.a10networks.com/events-and-presentations/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Fourth-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.41

52-week low: $3.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.95%

Company Profile

A10 Networks Inc is a provider of secure application solutions and services that enables a new generation of intelligently connected companies, the ability to continuously improve cyber protection and digital responsiveness across dynamic Information Technology and network infrastructures. Its portfolio consists of six secure application solutions; Thunder Application Delivery Controller, Lightning Application Delivery Controller, Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, Thunder Threat Protection System, Thunder SSL Insight and Thunder Convergent Firewall, and two intelligent management and automation tools; Harmony Controller and aGalaxy TPS. Key revenue is generated from the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, plus the Asia Pacific region.