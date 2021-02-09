Recap: Capstone Turbine Q3 Earnings

Shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 49.15% over the past year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $20,676,000 rose by 18.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2106/39625

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.28

Company's 52-week low was at $1.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 142.75%

Company Overview

Capstone Turbine Corp is the producer of low-emission microturbine systems.The company develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications. Capstone Turbine's products include onboard generation for hybrid electric vehicles; conversion of oil field and biomass waste gases into electricity; combined heat, power, and chilling solutions; capacity addition; and standby power.