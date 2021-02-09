Fiserv: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.04% year over year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.29.

Revenue of $3,832,000,000 decreased by 5.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,730,000,000.

Outlook

Fiserv Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $5.30-$5.50 vs $5.39 Est., Sees Internal Revenue Growth 8%-12%

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/abb8ab5h

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $124.61

52-week low: $73.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.97%

Company Profile

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv now provides payment processing services for merchants. In 2019, a little over 10% of the company's revenue was generated internationally.