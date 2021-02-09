Recap: Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.13% over the past year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $846,287,000 rose by 9.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $829,460,000.

Looking Ahead

Akamai Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=F0F16990-686B-43D7-AF3B-017903CDAC7C&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ir.akamai.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fq4-2020-akamai-technologies-inc-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $124.91

Company's 52-week low was at $75.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.56%

Company Profile

Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 200,000 servers distributed over thousands of points of presence within over 1,700 networks across 130 countries. Its customers generally include media companies, which stream video content or make video games available for download, and other enterprises that run interactive or high-traffic websites, such as e-commerce firms and financial institutions. Akamai also has a significant security business, which is integrated with its core web and media businesses to protect its customers from cyber threats.