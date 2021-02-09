Recap: Alteryx Q4 Earnings

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.13% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $160,527,000 higher by 2.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $152,690,000.

Looking Ahead

Alteryx hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $555,000,000 and $565,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142878

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $185.75

52-week low: $75.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.43%

Company Overview

Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations, and others. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.