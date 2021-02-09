A Preview Of Moelis & Co's Earnings

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Moelis & Co EPS will likely be near $1.34 while revenue will be around $309.01 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Moelis & Co reported EPS of $0.38 on revenue of $223.53 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 252.63%. Revenue would be up 38.24% on a year-over-year basis. Moelis & Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.14 0.34 0.25 EPS Actual 0.54 -0.11 0.27 0.38 Revenue Estimate 145.08 M 144.25 M 150.29 M 213.06 M Revenue Actual 207.60 M 159.94 M 153.71 M 223.53 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Moelis & Co are up 36.15%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Moelis & Co is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.