Earnings Outlook for Intl Flavors & Fragrances

Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Intl Flavors & Fragrances analysts model for earnings of $1.19 per share on sales of $1.26 billion. In the same quarter last year, Intl Flavors & Fragrances posted EPS of $1.46 on sales of $1.28 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 18.49% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 1.87% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.46 1.31 1.59 1.45 EPS Actual 1.40 1.36 1.62 1.46 Revenue Estimate 1.28 B 1.22 B 1.31 B 1.27 B Revenue Actual 1.27 B 1.20 B 1.35 B 1.28 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Intl Flavors & Fragrances were trading at $127.37 as of February 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intl Flavors & Fragrances is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.