5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 9:42am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) - P/E: 9.85
  2. M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) - P/E: 6.81
  3. Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) - P/E: 2.57
  4. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 9.19
  5. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) - P/E: 4.7

Most recently, Murphy USA reported earnings per share at 2.16, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 2.27. Murphy USA does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

M/I Homes has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.95, which has increased by 17.53% compared to Q3, which was 2.51. M/I Homes does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Cannae Holdings reported earnings per share at 1.44, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.46. Cannae Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Big 5 Sporting Goods reported earnings per share at 1.31, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.52. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.01%, which has increased by 0.65% from 4.36% last quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.61, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

