4 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 9:41am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 9.56
  2. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) - P/E: 0.1
  3. Synnex (NYSE:SNX) - P/E: 8.69
  4. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 5.19

Hamilton Beach Brands saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.59 in Q2 to -0.15 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.95%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 2.06% last quarter.

Inpixon has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.13, which has increased by 38.1% compared to Q2, which was -0.21. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Synnex reported earnings per share at 5.21, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 3.33. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.92%, which has decreased by 0.34% from 1.26% last quarter.

China Index Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.1 in Q2 to 0.12 now. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 4 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

