Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Perion Shares Rally On Q4 Earnings Beat, Robust 2021 Guidance, Microsoft Partnership Expansion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERIreported a 51% year-on-year growth in revenue to $118.3 million in the fourth quarter of FY20, above the consensus estimate of $111.48 million.
  • Display and social advertising revenues rose 159% to $68.4 million. CTV revenues posted a 132% sequential growth to $6.5 million. Search advertising and other revenues declined 4% to $49.9 million.
  • Average Daily Traffic Search grew 32% to 15.7 million. SG&A margin reduced 500 basis points to 13%, and EBITDA rose 26% to $15.3 million.
  • Net income rose 56% to $13.8 million, and EPS increased 41% to $0.45, beating the analyst estimate of $0.18.
  • Operating cash flow rose 14% to $12.8 million.
  • Perion renewed and expanded its partnership with Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) search engine Bing during the quarter for four more years with $500 million in annual revenue expectations by 2023.
  • It also completed an upsized and oversubscribed follow-on public offering in January, generating over $61 million.
  • The company expects to generate revenue between $350 and $370 million in FY21, higher the analyst consensus of $353.3 million.
  • The EBITDA guidance lies between $35 million and $37 million.
  • Price action: PERI shares are trading higher by 10.5% at $23.59 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PERI)

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Perion Network: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2021
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com