Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For FuelCell Energy

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Share:

In Q4, FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted sales of $17.00 million. Earnings were up 59.1%, but FuelCell Energy still reported an overall loss of $17.12 million. In Q3, FuelCell Energy brought in $18.73 million in sales but lost $10.76 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, FuelCell Energy posted an ROCE of -0.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows FuelCell Energy is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For FuelCell Energy, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

FuelCell Energy reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.08/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.04/share.

 

Related Articles (FCEL)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Should GE Try To Acquire FuelCell Or Plug Power In 2021?
Unusual Options Activity Insight: FuelCell Energy
ExxonMobil Announces New Business to Tackle Carbon Emissions, Reiterates FuelCell Collaboration
Cramer Weighs In On BlackBerry, Opendoor Technologies And More
Notable Insider Buys Seen In The Past Week: Green Brick, Intel, Teledyne And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com