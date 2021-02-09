Recap: Motorcar Parts of America Q3 Earnings

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.14% over the past year to $0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $122,568,000 declined by 4.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $140,070,000.

Outlook

Motorcar Parts of America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Motorcar Parts of America hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.motorcarparts.com%2F&eventid=2948420&sessionid=1&key=D2EF98E0E2ADC3BEDE9D1090E812ED38®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.42

Company's 52-week low was at $10.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.15%

Company Overview

Motorcar Parts of America Inc is a US-based manufacturer, remanufacturer, and distributor of aftermarket automotive and light truck applications. It manufactures and distributes heavy-duty truck and industrial and agricultural application parts. It produces starter engines, alternators, hub assemblies, bearings, and master cylinders. The company supplies its products to the automotive aftermarket either under its own brands, as part of a private-label service, or to warranty replacement programs of automobile manufacturers. It primarily sells rotating electrical products, wheel hub products, brake master cylinders products in the US, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sales of rotating electrical products.