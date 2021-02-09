Market Overview

FirstService: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights  
February 09, 2021
Shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) decreased 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 54.55% over the past year to $1.02, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $775,055,000 up by 14.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $401,830,000.

Outlook

FirstService hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.firstservice.com/#

Technicals

52-week high: $145.84

52-week low: $57.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.06%

Company Description

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company's revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America. The company earns the majority of its revenue in the United States, with the remaining revenue generated in Canada.

 

