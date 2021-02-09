Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) moved higher by 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 131.58% year over year to $0.44, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $3,656,000,000 declined by 1.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,610,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xipcvbie

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.52

Company's 52-week low was at $4.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.58%

Company Description

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.