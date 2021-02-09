Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 8:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) moved higher by 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 131.58% year over year to $0.44, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $3,656,000,000 declined by 1.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,610,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xipcvbie

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.52

Company's 52-week low was at $4.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.58%

Company Description

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.

 

Related Articles (GT)

Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2021
Earnings Preview: Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb; All Eyes On Jobs Report
Cramer Weighs In On Salesforce, General Motors And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com