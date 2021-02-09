Market Overview

Fidelity National Info: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.18% year over year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.56.

Revenue of $3,316,000,000 decreased by 0.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,340,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6xvzrztf

Technicals

52-week high: $158.21

52-week low: $91.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.10%

Company Overview

Fidelity National Information Services' legacy operations provide core and payment processing services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring Sungard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS now provides payment processing services for merchants and holds leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. About a fourth of revenue was generated outside North America in 2019.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

