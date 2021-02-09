Market Overview

Recap: Incyte Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.08% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $789,509,000 rose by 36.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $662,940,000.

Outlook

Incyte said it sees Jakafi net product sales of $2.125 billion-$2.200 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1420841&tp_key=672cb7f083

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $110.36

52-week low: $62.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.59%

Company Description

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's lead drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

 

