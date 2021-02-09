Recap: Masco Q4 Earnings

Shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 38.89% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $1,860,000,000 rose by 13.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,810,000,000.

Guidance

Masco said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.25–$3.45.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.masco.com%2F&eventid=2926065&sessionid=1&key=371FBFB25254CE967915D4818DBCE045®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $60.16

Company's 52-week low was at $27.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.65%

Company Description

Masco is a global leader in home improvement and building products. The company's $4 billion plumbing segment, led by the Delta and Hansgrohe brands, sells faucets, showerheads, and other related plumbing components. The $2.7 billion decorative architectural segment primarily sells paints and other coatings under the Behr and Kilz brands. Masco sold its Milgard and U.K. windows businesses in 2019 for more than $725 million and sold its cabinetry business for $1 billion in first quarter 2020.