Recap: Malibu Boats Q2 Earnings

Shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.18% year over year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $195,647,000 rose by 8.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $189,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Malibu Boats hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/39cbj8ih

Technicals

52-week high: $81.81

52-week low: $18.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.77%

Company Profile

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats, in 2017, and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a leading seller of flat fishing boats, with exposure to bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories, and in 2020 began producing its own engines for its performance sport boats. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace active lifestyles.