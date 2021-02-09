nVent Electric: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.51% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $521,200,000 declined by 8.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $517,500,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.32 and $0.36.

Q1 revenue expected between $484,437,000 and $510,482,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nvent.com%2F&eventid=2948505&sessionid=1&key=35B55FFEE627D655831B36D936EFA168®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.75

Company's 52-week low was at $10.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.82%

Company Overview

nVent Electric PLC is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The company segments include Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Enclosures segment. The Enclosures segment provides inventive solutions that protect, connect and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. and Canada. The company serves the Commercial and Residential, Energy, Industrial Solutions, and Infrastructure industries. Its products include Cabinets and Electronic Packaging, Electrical Fasteners, Hangers and Support, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Connections, Data Center and Networking Systems and others.