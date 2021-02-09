Recap: W R Grace Q4 Earnings

Shares of W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 32.82% over the past year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $470,200,000 decreased by 6.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $467,910,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.63 and $3.93.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,851,000,000 and $1,920,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.grace.com%2F&eventid=2948348&sessionid=1&key=354885B3FB5183610BD1FE72D2C4FD40®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $64.93

52-week low: $26.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.11%

Company Profile

W R Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells chemicals and silica-based materials used in refining, pharma, chemical manufacturing, coating, and various chemical process applications. The company has two reportable business segments: Grace catalysts technologies and Grace material technologies. Most of the company's revenue is generated by the Grace catalysts technologies segment from the sale of oil refining catalysts and catalysts used in petrochemical, refining, and other chemical manufacturing applications, and more than half of the revenue is earned in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa.