Sequans Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.67% over the past year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $15,791,000 up by 72.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,540,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sequans Communications hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417553&tp_key=96b55fb353

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.57

52-week low: $3.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 105.34%

Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops and supplies 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband applications with a focus on the single-mode device market. Geographically, it has its business presence across the region of Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the US. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency, transceiver integrated circuits, along with its proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. The company's solutions serve as the core wireless broadband communications platform in devices, including smart phone's, USB dongles, portable routers, laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices, consumer premises equipment, such as residential gateways, and base stations.