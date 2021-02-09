Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For February 9, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 4:40am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion before the opening bell. Fox shares gained 4.1% to close at $31.55 on Monday.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced plans to acquire Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) for $2.1 billion in enterprise value. EA shares rose 0.9% to $143.80 in after-hours trading, while Glu Mobile shares jumped 33.7% to $12.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion for the latest quarter. The social media company will release earnings after the markets close. Twitter shares rose 1.2% to $58.89 in after-hours trading.

  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. However, the company said it sees full-year revenue hitting $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion versus a street consensus of $3.3 billion. Full-year earnings per share are expected in a range of $4.08 to $4.18. Take-Two shares fell 5.2% to $202.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share on revenue of $11.92 billion. Cisco shares gained 0.1% to $48.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $28.33 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares gained 0.5% to $58.50 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

